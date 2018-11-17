COOL MORNING, COMFORTABLE AFTERNOON

Happy Weekend, South Florida!

Thursday’s cold front left the first noticeable cooldown of the season. And those cool-ish temperatures have stuck around for the start of the weekend. With high pressure in control today, winds mainly out of the Northeast & stubborn clouds, temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach the low 80s across some spots.

That same cold front has stalled out just south of the Florida Straits and has been triggering showers along that boundary. And while rain chances will remain on the lower end of the scale today, a few of those showers could make their way towards the Keys at any point. Good news is they would be very spotty in nature. As winds begin to shift out a bit more out of the East by Sunday, we can’t rule out a stray shower or two for the latter part of the weekend.

Come Sunday into Monday, the stubborn clouds will finally begin to burn off. Increasing sunshine and wind off the water means temperatures will slowly begin to rebound by the start of the upcoming work week. Come Monday, some South Florida spots could even reach the mid 80s.

And speaking of next week…Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Here in South Florida, we are keeping an eye on the potential for a storm system to develop over the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. If it develops, then rain and possibly thunderstorm chances have the potential of going up for Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday. Elsewhere across the country, temperatures on Thanksgiving will be on the cooler side for our friends in the New England area.

But with Thanksgiving still 5 days away, lets focus on the great weather South Florida is expecting through the weekend. And of course by then, we’ll have a much better idea as to whether that storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

ENJOY YOUR SEASONABLE WEEKEND!

Erika Delgado

Weekend Meteorologist – WSVN7

