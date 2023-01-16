Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend and has been enjoying this cooler South Florida weather! A strong front came through our area last Friday and behind it, much colder air has moved in. Weekend morning temperatures were in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday while our afternoon high temperatures struggled to reach the mid 60s each day. And this morning was no different as South Florida woke up to chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s once again. Some inland areas even dropped into the upper 30s!

After a few very chilly days in South Florida, the weather pattern will gradually begin to change for us. And those changes are forecast to begin later today. Even though we started off the day on the cool side, our wind pattern will begin to change and veer off the water this afternoon. And as we are all too familiar with in South Florida, with the return of ocean air comes the return of milder temperatures. Plenty of sunshine, low humidity and low rain chances sums up our day today while our afternoon high temperatures climb into the low 70s again. Needless to say, South Florida can expect a very comfortable afternoon this Monday.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern will continue to trend warmer as we go about our week. As this happens humidity levels will slowly begin to climb as well. The week ahead isn’t looking like a hot one, but it will definitely be warmer than what we have been experiencing the last 48 hours. By the end of the week, our afternoon high temperatures will once again have reached the lower 80s while our overnight temperatures remain comfortably in the mid to upper 60s. Overall quiet conditions will continue through much of the week other than a spotty sprinkle occasionally coming in on the breeze. And speaking of the breeze, our weekend looks breezy as Southerly winds return and trigger warmer afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s!

Have a wonderful week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

