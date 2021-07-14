Over the next 48 hours, high pressure will build across South Florida. This will return our average summer-time pattern of sun. heat, humidity, and afternoon showers.

The end of the week looks identical to Thursday with chance for some scattered storms. and highs in the upper 80s.

Average rain chances for the summer range from 30% – 60%. We will be in that range thru next week.

Wednesday afternoon Tropical Update: Still a few waves with plenty of Saharan Dust impacting them. The one close to Florida will continue to move away. NHC gives a low in North Atlantic a low chance for growth pic.twitter.com/qfqnXLGwQ0 — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) July 14, 2021

In the Tropics: We are following three waves. The ones in the Atlantic are being impacted by Saharan Dust. The one that brought us all the rain on Tuesday, is now across Mexico. NHC is keeping an eye an an area of low pressure in the Northern Atlantic. It has a minimal chance for development.