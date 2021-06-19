Happy Saturday, South Florida!
We kicked off the weekend with clouds across portions of South Florida. As we give way to more breaks of sun later this afternoon, you may notice hazy or ‘milky’ looking skies due to Saharan Dust over the area. This will help keep us dry for today.
Today, expect mainly dry conditions with clouds around and high humidity. Father’s Day becomes wetter as moisture from Claudette makes it to SoFlo. As the system moves away, Monday will be drier with just a typical chance of rain and steamy temps.
Although today remains mainly dry, expect some showers for Father’s Day (unfortunately).
After this weekend, more typical summer-like chances return to South Florida before becoming wetter midweek as a front nears the Southeastern states.
Temperatures will be in the 90’s across the board, with feels like temps near 100 degrees due to high humidity.
Sunday is also the first day of Summer, which officially begins at 11:32 p.m. and marks the summer solstice. We will receive almost 14 hours of sunlight, making it the longest day of the year!
When it comes the tropics, Tropical Storm Claudette formed as of the 5 a.m. advisory as it was moving into Louisiana. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds continue to impact portions of the Southeast. Claudette will not bring any direct impacts to South Florida.
Although Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect across costal areas, a Flash Flood Watch extends much further inland as heavy rain moves in.
Have a great day, South Florida!