Happy Saturday, South Florida!

LIVE VIEW: We are kicking off the weekend with clouds across portions of South Florida. As we give way to more breaks of sun later this afternoon, you may notice hazy or 'milky' looking skies due to Saharan Dust over the area. This will help keep us dry for today. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dJfn73Upeo — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 19, 2021

We kicked off the weekend with clouds across portions of South Florida. As we give way to more breaks of sun later this afternoon, you may notice hazy or ‘milky’ looking skies due to Saharan Dust over the area. This will help keep us dry for today.

Today, expect mainly dry conditions with clouds around and high humidity. Father's Day becomes wetter as moisture from Claudette makes it to SoFlo. As the system moves away, Monday will be drier with just a typical chance of rain and steamy temps. pic.twitter.com/SixCaeVQ8q — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 19, 2021

Today, expect mainly dry conditions with clouds around and high humidity. Father’s Day becomes wetter as moisture from Claudette makes it to SoFlo. As the system moves away, Monday will be drier with just a typical chance of rain and steamy temps.

FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND: Today will be mainly dry due to Saharan Dust with just some clouds around and steamy temps. Tomorrow, however, expect showers to increase. Keep this in mind for any outdoor plans! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/LEfJiL1YrX — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 19, 2021

Although today remains mainly dry, expect some showers for Father’s Day (unfortunately).

RAIN RETURNS: After a mainly dry day today, showers will return to SoFlo for Father's Day. Typical summer-like rain chances are expected at the beginning of the week before becoming wetter midweek. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pEEWeRM3vV — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 19, 2021

After this weekend, more typical summer-like chances return to South Florida before becoming wetter midweek as a front nears the Southeastern states.

Temperatures will be in the 90’s across the board, with feels like temps near 100 degrees due to high humidity.

ASTRONOMICAL SUMMER kicks off tomorrow night! It's the longest day of the year. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/qNChYlhsp1 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 19, 2021

Sunday is also the first day of Summer, which officially begins at 11:32 p.m. and marks the summer solstice. We will receive almost 14 hours of sunlight, making it the longest day of the year!

5 A.M. SAT. ADVISORY: Tropical Storm Claudette forms, moving into Louisiana and causing heavy rain. This system is posing a flood threat across portions of the Gulf Coast. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/O4t6vHg62g — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 19, 2021

When it comes the tropics, Tropical Storm Claudette formed as of the 5 a.m. advisory as it was moving into Louisiana. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds continue to impact portions of the Southeast. Claudette will not bring any direct impacts to South Florida.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from parts of Mississippi into Georgia ahead of Tropical Storm Claudette. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Yr4hSLsFwj — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) June 19, 2021

Although Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect across costal areas, a Flash Flood Watch extends much further inland as heavy rain moves in.

Have a great day, South Florida!