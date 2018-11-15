1st Cool Snap of the Season

South Florida is set to get the coolest air of the season thus far this Friday and Saturday mornings. The lowest temperature of the day is usually registered right before dawn.

A cold front moved over South Florida on Thursday with scattered downpours. As of late Thursday night it was moving towards the Bahamas. We will now be monitoring the cloud cover.

If the clouds remain, it will act as a blanket holding back some of the heating of the day. If they clear out, this is what we can expect.

Broward Lows

Lows expected in Miami Dade County

Forecast lows for the Keys

Marine Impacts

The seas will remain rough for the Keys. Up to 9 feet seas until noon Friday.