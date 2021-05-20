Wind and Tropical Activity

These are the top wind readings from Thursday. High pressure offshore is pushing wind our way. This will remain in place for Friday.
3 Day Wind Forecast
The intensity of the wind will start to subside by the weekend. Near typical wind speeds by Sunday.
Tropical Forecast
The National Hurricane Center issued their 2021 outlook. They are calling for 13 – 20 named systems, out of which 6 – 10 to become hurricanes, and maybe 3 – 5 could spin up to major hurricane status. Compare that with the new normals and it looks like we may see an above average season. The new averages are higher than the previous 12,6, and 3 because of additional tropical activity over the last 30 years.
NHC suggests there is a 60% chance that we could see an above average year and they cite several factors for this reasoning including warmer sea surface temps and the return of La Niña.
NHC is monitoring two areas for possible development. The one near Bermuda could become our first named system.
