COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida woman is sharing her story, concerned that her husband is being ordered out of the hospital without the medical equipment he would need for continued home care.

Dr. Karl Muench is allegedly being kicked out of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove on Tuesday night.

His wife, Annie Muench, said the equipment her husband needs at home won’t arrive for days.

He has has been in the hospital since late October after an operation on his prostate for cancer, which led him to having severe back pain from underlying kidney issues.

“Labor pains and ever since then, all the treatments for that and the leukemia,” said Muench.

For 56 years Karl Muench worked at UM’s Miller School of Medicine as a professor of genetic medicine.

Apparently, numerous members of Mercy Hospital are former students.

His wife said he fell out of his bed after trying to use the restroom. She said the hospital did not apologize.

She said it’s proof why he needs to stay in the hospital at least until Friday, so she can get her home ready with the right medical equipment to keep him stable and safe.

“It’s crazy, absolutely wrong because, first of all, he just had a severe fall,” says Muench. “They had to do MRIs, CT scans, X-Rays and everything.”

The order was allegedly issued by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Luis Orlando Fernandez who said if they don’t leave, they will be transpassing.

