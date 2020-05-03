Quiet & Dry End to the Weekend

Good evening, South Florida!

Here were your highs this afternoon! Spring-like temps continue with another mild afternoon. So nice!

Here were your highs this afternoon! Spring-like temps continue with another mild afternoon. So nice! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/egLMHSVhPE — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) May 3, 2020

This is timelapse video of the sun setting over Miami. Amazing end to a beautiful weekend.

Timelapse video of the sun setting over Miami. Amazing end to a beautiful weekend. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yhCZqFtRRP — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) May 4, 2020

Timelapse video of the sun setting over Miami. Amazing end to a beautiful weekend. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yhCZqFtRRP — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) May 4, 2020

Looking ahead, here’s your day planner for tomorrow, Miami. Sunny and quiet conditions will continue. The afternoon will be a touch warmer, but overall another beautiful day!

LOOKING AHEAD: Here's your day planner for tomorrow, Miami. Sunny and quiet conditions will continue. The afternoon will be a touch warmer, but overall another beautiful day! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/RMOJ7dtQpH — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) May 4, 2020

Here’s your 7-day forecast, South Florida! Temperatures will heat back up this week into the 90’s, followed by a slight cool down heading into the weekend with a shower chance, as well.

Have a great night, South Florida!