Quiet & Dry End to the Weekend

Good evening, South Florida!

Here were your highs this afternoon! Spring-like temps continue with another mild afternoon. So nice!

This is timelapse video of the sun setting over Miami. Amazing end to a beautiful weekend.

Looking ahead, here’s your day planner for tomorrow, Miami. Sunny and quiet conditions will continue. The afternoon will be a touch warmer, but overall another beautiful day!

Here’s your 7-day forecast, South Florida! Temperatures will heat back up this week into the 90’s, followed by a slight cool down heading into the weekend with a shower chance, as well.

Have a great night, South Florida!

