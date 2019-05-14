Man calls 911 after seeing neighbor’s car engulfed by flames in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman woke up to find her car fully engulfed by flames outside her Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home in the area of Southwest 102nd Avenue and 157th Terrace at around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The call came in from a neighbor who heard the commotion nearby.

“I heard a loud noise, my alarm went off and I came outside and shortly I saw the fire. I ran back inside, grabbed by phone and called 911,” said the neighbor.

He believes this car was intentionally set on fire, saying he saw a truck flee the scene once the fire erupted.

Tire marks were left on the woman’s front lawn and driveway.

The woman’s white Chrysler 300 was left completely charred.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.