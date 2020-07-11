Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 250,000 Florida cases, deaths near 4,200

(WSVN) - There are now more than 254,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,197 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 254,511 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,383 from Friday’s update.

There are now 60,868 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 28,253 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 19,847, and 544 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 18,023 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

