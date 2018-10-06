DRY START TO THE WEEKEND

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

High pressure over the Atlantic waters still plays the main role in our weekend weather. Drier air moved in from the Atlantic yesterday evening, which will allow for plenty of sunshine & low rain chances for today.

The main story this weekend, though, will be the brisk East breeze. High pressure will remain strong, which will allow Easterly winds to be gusting as high as 25 mph at times. This will leave a high risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches and dangerous marine conditions over the Atlantic waters. Small craft advisory still remains in effect for the Keys nearshore waters.

Saturday looks to be the drier day this weekend so be sure to plan your outdoor activities for today. Moisture related to Tropical Storm Leslie (which remains far in the Atlantic with no threat to land) will push through South Florida on Sunday. While Sunday won’t be a washout of a day, expect to see a bit more in the way of clouds and showers than today. Then for the start of the work week, all eyes are on the tropics as we could see more tropical moisture associated with a low pressure system currently just North of Honduras. That wet and stormy pattern sticks around for most of the work week.

And speaking of the Tropics….we’re keeping a close eye on a low pressure system over the Caribbean that is forecast to become our next tropical depression as early as this weekend. This Low has been battling strong upper-level winds and is having a difficult time producing a closed circulation but as it drifts towards the Gulf of Mexico, conditions will become more favorable for tropical development.

If this system develops into a named storm, then it would be called “Michael”. But regardless of development and regardless of where this system ends up, tropical moisture will encompass much of South Florida leaving for a wet and stormy work week.

Let’s keep a close eye on the Tropics in the days to come. Have a great weekend!