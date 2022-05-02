NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An aide for Miami-Dade County commissioner is the latest arrest in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county.

Mackinley Lauriston, former Chief of Staff for Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime, appeared in bond court for stealing $100,000 in county money, Monday morning.

Lauriston, Nadine Chery and Evelt Jeudy, who works as the district coordinator for Monestime, are accused of stealing a total of $640,000 from the county.

They have been accused of fraudulently awarding and misappropriating funds from charitable organizations.

“It’s disappointing to see that there are still individuals who think that they can get away with stealing from the public,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Jeudy and Chery were arrested on Friday.

Rundle said Chery was involved by facilitating the crimes as a Well’s Fargo branch manager.

Court records show Juedy faces a number of charges, including theft, official misconduct by a public servant exploiting a public position, racketeering and grand theft. The theft of funds date back to 2016.

“These three individuals appear to have fallen prey to a temptation to steal Miami-Dade County money,” said Rundle.

Monestine said in a statement, “Given that this matter is now in the hands of the criminal justice system, I am not at liberty to comment further.”

“There is no evidence that commissioner Monestine was aware of these activities by the members of his staff,” said Rundle.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also commented on the matter.

“I understand there was going to be information coming out today. I’m not aware of the details. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will await further information,” said Levine Cava.

“These individuals leveraged a position of trust, in a position of authority, to steal the public’s money, and as the state attorney said, we don’t think this is the end of it,” said inspector general Felix Jimenez.

Lauriston’s bond was set at $100,000.

The state attorney said that they didn’t allude to anymore arrests in this case but asked if anyone knows anything about this or may have fallen victim for this scheme, to give her office a call.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.