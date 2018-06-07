Woman catches foul ball with cup of beer, then chugs

SAN DIEGO (WSVN) — Here’s one way to get a souvenir at the ball game!

Gabby DeMarco was sitting in the upper deck behind home plate at the San Diego Padres game versus the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday when she saw a foul ball coming her way.

She wasn’t wearing a glove, so DeMarco improvised, catching the ball in her cup of beer.

She raised her glass to the crowd, then proceeded to chug.

Petco Park, the home of the Padres, posted video of the creative catch to Twitter, making Gabby a viral sensation.

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games 🍺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

