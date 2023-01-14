MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday.

Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the two games against Miami because of left knee soreness.

The Heat also was short-handed as guards Tyler Herro (Achilles soreness) Kyle Lowry (knee discomfort) sat out.

Down eight at halftime, the Bucks cut it to 63-62 on Bobby Portis’ two free throws midway through the third quarter. The Heat responded with six straight points.

Adebayo’s two free throws with 7:13 in the fourth quarter capped a 13-0 run and pushed the Heat’s lead to 97-79.

Portis scored 15 points, Pat Connaughton had 14 points and Brook Lopez finished with 13 for the Bucks, who finished 2-2 on their road trip.

Vincent’s 3-pointer midway through the second quarter put Miami ahead 42-27. The Bucks closed the period on a 13-5 spurt and trailed 53-45 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Lopez made three 3-pointers, extending his streak of multiple 3s to four games. … G Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) responded well to 5-of-5 drills with the G League Wisconsin Herd. Middleton has been limited to seven games this season and last played Dec. 15.

Heat: Dewayne Dedmon returned from a one-game suspension but did not play. The club imposed the suspension for conduct detrimental to the team following his actions in Miami’s game against Oklahoma City Tuesday. … The Heat outscored the Bucks 54-26 in the paint.

DOUBLE DUTY

The Bucks completed their third and final set of consecutive games against the same opponent. Meanwhile, the Heat’s schedule features eight of the two-game series with remaining consecutive contests against Philadelphia, Atlanta and Cleveland.

GROWING FAMILY

Herro and girlfriend Katya Elise Henry welcomed their second child on Thursday. Henry gave birth to a boy, whom the couple named Harlem. Herro and Henry also are the parents of daughter Zya born in 2021.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Indiana on Monday.

Heat: Visit Atlanta on Monday.

