CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami men’s basketball team is giving a sweet assist to a teenage fan before their biggest game of the year. The team is calling him their secret weapon.

The ‘Canes are in Chicago looking to advance to the program’s first-ever appearance in the Elite 8, and one lucky super fan will get to cheer on Miami in person.

It was a huge surprise for 14-year-old Brennon. He scored a trip to Chicago for Friday’s Sweet 16 game against Iowa State.

“What do you think, Brennon? Can you come to Chicago and cheer us on? Bring us some good luck this weekend?” said Coach Jim Larrañaga.

“Oh, yeah,” said the members of UM’s men’s basketball team.

Brennon has a heart condition and was matched with the UM’s men’s basketball team through a nonprofit called Team Impact, which pairs kids facing serious illnesses with college teams across the country.

Thanks to the organization, Brennon will be able to spend the weekend with the Hurricanes and cheer them to victory.

Brennon has been rooting for the ‘Canes throughout March Madness 2022.

“Let’s go, ‘Canes! I know you guys got this. We’re gonna win the NCAA Tournament and beat every team there is. Let’s go, ‘Canes!” said Brennon.

Now, the teen is confident the ‘Canes will make it to the Final Four.

“Bring ’em on, woo! Bring ’em on baby, woo,” said Brennon. “I know you guys can make it. There’s no doubt about it. You guys have fought. You guys just beat Auburn, and it’s – it was surreal, guys.”

“All right, Brennon, we’ll see you in Chicago,” said Larrañaga.

Brennon and his father are flying up to Chicago on Friday.

The University of Miami vs. Iowa State game begins approximately at 10 p.m.

