CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes will be unable to take part in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State due to COVID-19 protocols, university officials said.

Miami Athletics confirmed the news in a statement issued Sunday.

“Due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster, we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” said Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Strawley.

The Sun Bowl, which would have pitted UM’s football team against the Washington State Cougars, had been scheduled to take place on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.

“This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors,” said Strawley. “I also want to thank Interim Head Coach Jess Simpson and our football staff for all of their efforts in preparation for this bowl game.”

