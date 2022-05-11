FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Special Olympics athletes took part in the 41st annual Broward Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and other South Florida law enforcement officers were also involved in Wednesday morning’s event.

The 10-mile run started with the lighting of the flame by one of the athletes on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

BSO Lt. Steve Feeley, who organized the event, said it was an honor to team up with the athletes.

“We’ve spent the last three months raising money, selling shirts. Today we raise awareness, so that we show people the bond that we have as law enforcement with the Special Olympics,” he said.

The relay was followed by a celebratory picnic.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.