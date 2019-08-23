Rosen leads 99-yard TD drive in Dolphins’ win over Jaguars

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Josh Rosen came off the bench late in the third quarter and engineered a 99-yard touchdown drive, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 22-7 in a preseason game on Thursday night.

Rosen, who is battling Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job for Miami (2-1), was 5-for-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 23 yards.

Nick Foles, making his first appearance of the preseason for the Jaguars (0-3), played the first quarter and went 6-for-10 for 48 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Rookie defensive end Josh Allen, the Jaguars’ first-round draft pick, had four tackles, including two for losses in the first half, and two quarterback hits.

Rosen entered the game and led a 13-play drive that included a 39-yard reception by Isaiah Ford and a 14-yard scramble by Rosen and culminated in a 5-yard touchdown run by Patrick Laird.

Fitzpatrick played the first 2½ quarters. He was 12-for-18 for 126 yards and one touchdown — the first time he has led Miami into end zone in three preseason games.

Most of the yardage for both quarterbacks came when they played with and against second- and third-stringers.

Fitzpatrick tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Mark Walton midway through the third. The 11 play, 91-yard drive included catches of 30 yards and 29 yards by tight ends Nick O’Leary and Mike Gesicki, respectively.

Fitzpatrick didn’t complete a pass to a wide receiver until a 14-yarder to Kenny Stills in the third quarter.

Jason Sanders kicked field goals of 40, 46, and 43 yards for the Dolphins.

JAGUARS OFFENSE

Foles hit Dede Westbrook on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.

Rookie Gardner Minshew, who relieved Foles, was 17-for-27 for 141 yards.

Leonard Fournette gained 27 yards on seven carries in the first quarter.

SLOW START

The Dolphins didn’t have a first down until their fourth possession, when the Jaguars jumped offside on third and five.

In the first half, the Dolphins gained 47 yards and were penalized for 63.

INJURY REPORT

Jaguars receiver DJ Chark Jr. was tackled by Miami’s Chris Lammons on a kickoff return in the second quarter and left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He did not return.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Play their final preseason game at home against the Atlanta Falcons next Thursday.

Dolphins: At the New Orleans Saints next Thursday.

