SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A residential building that wasn’t supposed to open until August has opened its doors to families who are desperate to find shelter following the partial condo collapse in Surfside.

Additionally, a member of the 7Sports team is doing his part to help those families that have been displaced.

In the Sextant building in Sunny Isles Beach, the owner has opened its doors for families affected by the tragedy.

“This is a horrible situation for anybody,” said Maggie Ramsey, whose 80-year-old mother McKayla Delgado is among the missing, “but worse is not knowing anything, right? And the rescue has had to go so slow not because they wanted to go slow or the lack of resources, but what you see is going to go slow, and not knowing just makes it so much worse.”

Maggie’s family and other families are being offered one of the 16 two- to three-bedroom units free for a month fully furnished with food and other things they need

“The families that are suffering and opening it only to those that are affected by it,” said owner K.C. Holmes, “and instead of having them in many different units to just this whole entire building, just having these families, so perhaps neighbors might know each other or they might see each other in the halls and have an opportunity to, you know, communicate with one another.”

WSVN’s NFL Insider Drew Rosenhaus and his wife Lisa have personally donated just over $10,000. Each family is receiving $700 in help.

“We live a couple blocks away from the Champlain Towers South,” Rosenhaus said, “pass it every day. My kids’ school is across the street. Lisa and I have been moved emotionally to help the families that have been displaced.”

