No. 11 LSU loses top pass rusher Chaisson for the season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says edge pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson will miss the rest if the season because of a knee injury during a season-opening victory over Miami.

Chaisson was a prized 2017 recruit who played often as a freshman reserve and entered his sophomore campaign as the team’s premier pass-rushing outside linebacker. He had one sack in a 33-17 victory on Sunday night that shot LSU up in the AP Top 25 poll from 25th to 11th.

While Orgeron is declining to provide specific details on the injury, trainers could be seen looking at Chaisson’s left knee after it buckled during a play early in the fourth quarter.

Chaisson has taken to social media to thank fans for their support and says he looks forward to 2019.

LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.