Moment of silence at Heat game for victims of spa shootings as Spoelstra speaks out

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat paid tribute to the victims of the shootings at three spas in the Atlanta metro area that left eight people dead, and the team’s coach took the opportunity to address the tragedy.

The Heat and the Indiana Pacers observed a moment of silence before tip-off at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Friday night.

They remembered the victims killed at Young’s Asian Massage, Gold Massage Spa and the Aroma Therapy Spa, Tuesday. Six of the victims were of Asian descent.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra joined countless others in the sports world condemning the recent trend of nationwide violence against Asian Americans.

Before the game, Spoelstra addressed the rise of violence against Asian Americans.

“I’m proud to be Asian American, and seeing what’s happening, with another outright form of racism and hatred, it really is sickening. It breaks my heart,” he said. “It shows you where we are. There is hatred abundantly still out there, and people feel empowered to attack the Asian community, and I just pray in my heart that this can stop.”

Spoelstra, who is Flilpino American, is the NBA’s first Asian American coach.

