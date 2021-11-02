MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins is helping the community by giving people with a green thumb a place to plant food.

The baseball team, with the help of the Miami Marlins Foundation and Love Tito’s, has created a new garden named the Home Plate Meals Garden.

Tuesday marked the start of the garden.

7News cameras captured people planting seeds and trees at loanDepot Park.

“Today, we are planting herbs, we’re planting tomatoes, we’re planting papaya and different trees that really are going to harvest and be able to provide a food source for the local community,” said Rocky Egusquiza, executive director of the Miami Marlins Foundation.

The goal of the garden is to help families improve eating patterns while providing an educational resource for the community.

