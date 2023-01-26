NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Heat had a big assist that was done off the court.

Some members of the Miami Heat switched out a basketball for shovels as they planted trees at Oleta State Park, which covers 1,000 acres.

“I definitely got a bit dirty, but that’s what’s expected coming out here and planting trees, you know helping out the environment,” said Jamal Cain, Heat forward. “You got to accept getting your hands dirty, so I have no problem with it.”

The restoration project that the Heat players took part in is in conjunction with the National Basketball Association’s Green Initiative.

“It is 30 trees. It is the beginning stage of replanting 22 acres where invasive species of trees were removed from fungus, so it is restored to its natural ecosystem for all of our visitors,” said Paul Deloach, assistant park manager. “It will have an amazing bike trail on it.”

Planting trees was a brand-new endeavor for these players. It was all part of the Heat’s eighth annual Beach Sweep.

“It’s important to care about the environment because this is the only environment we have, so to just plant trees and contribute is important,” said Orlando Robinson, Heat center. “The more people to contribute to helping the environment, the better the environment will be.”

“You need to learn how to do it, it’s just not that simple,” said Nikola Jovic, Heat forward, “To put few stuff before you plant the tree, then plant the tree, then put dirt all over it, it is a process.”

What some members of the Miami Heat are doing at Oleta Park is just part of the team’s dedication to helping restore parks and natural resources throughout South Florida.

