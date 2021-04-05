Miami Heat partner with Florida Memorial University to launch leadership program

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Heat have partnered with Florida Memorial University to give a big assist to college students.

The university and NBA basketball team announced on Monday the launch of a leadership and development program.

Those behind the collaboration said they want students to be able to hit the ground running right after they graduate.

“We wanted to take an opportunity to provide these students with a leg up, as they’re about to enter the workforce through this mentoring program that will provide a lot of experience,” said Miami Heat vice president and chief marketing officer Michael McCullough. “Real life, hands-on experience that they can learn from their mentor.”

“This particular development program is so critical, because we are investing in the lives of our future, and that’s our students,” said Dr. Jaffis Hardrick, president of Florida Memorial University.

The Heat said their partnership with FMU, the only historically black college and university in the South Florida area, reflects the team’s continuing effort to use their platform in the community to deliver on their social justice pledge to effect positive change.

