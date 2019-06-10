Miami Heat legends Wade, Haslem partner with 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Heat legends Dwayne Wade and Udonis Haslem were spotted cooking things up as part of a new partnership at an Aventura restaurant.
The basketball stars helped serve pizzas and burgers at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, Monday morning.
View this post on Instagram
School's out for summer and you're going to want to take a lunch break on Monday, June 10! As an 800° Degrees loyal fan, you're among the first to know about the opportunity to have your favorite 800° woodfired dishes made LIVE by NBA Champions and co-owners of 800 Degrees, @dwyanewade and @ud40. Plus, the first 50 customers to buy a pizza and the 800 Degrees hat, will receive an autographed hat. To guarantee seating, reservations are required. Book your table NOW through Yelp Reservations or by calling us at 305-902-4363. Limited lunchtime reservations available on the hour at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. . *One hour seating limit. . *Max party of 6 people per reservation. . *Walk-ins and take-out will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis. . *All proceeds from the hats will be split between Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade's foundations – Wade Family Foundation and Udonis Haslem Children's Foundation.
The restaurant is located along Northeast 199th Street and 29th Place.
The partnership is their latest venture together since Wade retired earlier this year.
Fans braved stormy conditions to see the duo in action as well as try out their signature dishes: DWade’s Woodfired Burger and UD’s Woodfired Wings.
“We’ve had a lot of conversations about a lot of things in life,” Wade said. “One of the things we always talked about is one day we wanted to do something off the court together. I think UD led the charge by all the things he’s involved in from a business standpoint.”
“I think for us, we wanted it to be something that we truly believe in,” Haslem added. “We didn’t want it just to be something that we invest in and keep it moving and look for a check. It was something that we truly believe in. For us, obviously getting a little older, we believe in focusing on a lot of different things, i.e. what we eat.”
The restaurant sold out after fans lined up to try out the menu items.
