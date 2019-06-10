Miami Heat legends Wade, Haslem partner with 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Heat legends Dwayne Wade and Udonis Haslem were spotted cooking things up as part of a new partnership at an Aventura restaurant.

The basketball stars helped serve pizzas and burgers at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, Monday morning.

The restaurant is located along Northeast 199th Street and 29th Place.

The partnership is their latest venture together since Wade retired earlier this year.

Fans braved stormy conditions to see the duo in action as well as try out their signature dishes: DWade’s Woodfired Burger and UD’s Woodfired Wings.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations about a lot of things in life,” Wade said. “One of the things we always talked about is one day we wanted to do something off the court together. I think UD led the charge by all the things he’s involved in from a business standpoint.”

“I think for us, we wanted it to be something that we truly believe in,” Haslem added. “We didn’t want it just to be something that we invest in and keep it moving and look for a check. It was something that we truly believe in. For us, obviously getting a little older, we believe in focusing on a lot of different things, i.e. what we eat.”

The restaurant sold out after fans lined up to try out the menu items.

