HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins helped some children in need take a step in the right direction by taking them shopping for shoes.

Twenty students from Jan Mann Educational Center, a middle and high school for low-income families in Miami Gardens, tried on a wide array of sports shoes at a Foot Locker in Hialeah, Friday.

Student Yanna Lee could not contain her excitement.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re gonna get a new pair of shoes,'” she said.

This shopping spree was organized after School Resource Officer Jaime Reddix noticed students with holes in their shoes. She then took to social media.

“I have a couple of kids here who are in dire need of shoes,” she said in a video clip posted to Instagram.

Reddix was on hand at Foot Locker as the students tried on sneakers.

“I feel that if you look good, you do look, and you’ll start thinking a certain way when you look good,” she said.

A Miami Dolphins player saw the post and wanted to help these students get new kicks. He treated the 20 students to the shoe shopping spree.

Miami Dolphins Vice President Jason Jenkins said the spree came together quickly.

“When we got that Instagram post, it was all about, ‘Let’s have some action,'” he said, “It’s amazing. I mean, you really see what she described was going on, and it was true. You see the smiles on these kids’ faces. Anything we can do to help out the community, we’re here for. They mean so much to us.”

Some of these children had never been in a shoe store before, but thanks to the Dolphins and Reddix, who went above and beyond, these students are now walking on air.

“It means a lot, yeah,” said student Andrew Acosta. “It means a lot. There’s no words for it, honestly.”

