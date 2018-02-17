Miami Dolphins donate $100k to Stoneman Douglas GoFundMe

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins made a large donation to the fund for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

After making two payments of $50,000 Friday, the football team sent the fund over $1 million.

The Broward Education Foundation created the GoFundMe page Thursday, the day after 17 people were killed and 14 people were injured in a shooting at the high school.

As of Saturday night, over 20,000 had donated to the page, raising over $1.2 million.

