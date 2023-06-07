MIAMI (WSVN) - A certain kind of anticipation and energy is happening in downtown Miami ahead of Game 3 at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals, set to take place Wednesday night, is back in Heat territory.

The team’s fans are hoping this is going to be their second win against the Denver Nuggets, but that do they think the final score will be?

“We are going to win by 10,” said fan Caio Teixeira. “I think the energy of the fans are gonna like push them to continue that streak, and I think they are going to play well.

The series is currently tied 1-1.

“I am gonna guess, 118 to 107,” said Naomi Rose, who is visiting from the Cayman Islands.

Fans of the Nuggets made their own predictions.

“I am going to take Denver by three,” said Nuggets fan Erika Lopez.

Visitors who came from Denver also have Miami Heat fans in their city.

“We are just happy to be in Miami and bring you to help each other out,” said Lopez. “We see Miami fans in Denver, too, so it’s great to bring the economy to each other’s city.”

Hours before tip-off, a pregame fans rally pumped up the crowd with the Miami Heat bandwagon.

Fans wanted to be ready for the big game in Heat gear by purchasing some T-shirts and hats at Kaseya Center.

Others wanted to buy Jimmy Butler’s popular Big Face Coffee.

I just love Jimmy. I am not really a coffee fan, but I wanted to try it out and actually bought something, and I am taking it home for my wife,” said Teixeira.

The coffee is so popular that they ran out of drinks to serve on Wednesday but had other merchandise.

When asked about the high prices for the popular coffee drinks, an employee with Big Face Coffee replied, “It’s not [cheap] at all, but rarely, really great things are cheap, right?”

Fans who spoke with 7News predict a Heat win in six games.

