(WSVN) - Hours before their Game 5 playoff matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat announced the team would be without All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Citing right knee inflammation, the Heat will now be without Butler and Kyle Lowry.

BREAKING: Miami Heat announce that Jimmy Butler will NOT play tonight in Game 5 due to a knee injury. #nba #NBAPlayoffs #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/e4dBnHiq9j — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) April 26, 2022

Lowry had been ruled out Monday as he battles a hamstring injury.

#ATLvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Game 5 vs the Hawks.



P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable.



Gabe Vincent (toe) is probable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 25, 2022

In four games versus Atlanta, Butler has averaged 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

A win Tuesday night at FTX Arena would advance Miami to the second round of the playoffs.

