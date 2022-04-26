(WSVN) - Hours before their Game 5 playoff matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat announced the team would be without All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Citing right knee inflammation, the Heat will now be without Butler and Kyle Lowry.
Lowry had been ruled out Monday as he battles a hamstring injury.
In four games versus Atlanta, Butler has averaged 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
A win Tuesday night at FTX Arena would advance Miami to the second round of the playoffs.
