Judge grants Robert Kraft’s request to suppress spa surveillance video

(CNN) — A Florida judge granted NFL team owner Robert Kraft’s request to suppress surveillance video footage and other evidence in his prostitution solicitation case.

The ruling is a major blow to the case against Kraft, whose lawyers argued that the evidence was gathered illegally.

Kraft is one of dozens of spa patrons accused of receiving illicit massages at the Orchids of Asia spa in January.

He and other defendants pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges based on what authorities described as evidence collected from the recordings and other surveillance methods.

In a ruling Monday, Palm Beach County Leonard Hanser ordered all evidence obtained through a search warrant suppressed.

