JJ Watt offers to pay for funerals of all Texas high school shooting victims

HOUSTON (WSVN) – The Houston Texans’ defensive end J.J. Watt said he plans on paying for the funerals of all the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

According to Fox 26, Santa Fe High School administrators were notified by Watt over the weekend. This kind gesture comes after Watt was named 2017’s Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

Watt also tweeted on Friday after reports of the shooting broke.

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

This isn’t the first time Watt went out of his way to provide for those in need: He established the Houston Flood Relief Fun via a crowdfunding platform, which raised $37 million for those affected.

