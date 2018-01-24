Jets fire offensive line coach Steve Marshall

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have fired offensive line coach Steve Marshall after three seasons.

The move Wednesday comes a week after coach Todd Bowles parted ways with offensive coordinator John Morton. The Jets have not yet hired a replacement for Morton, who was in the role for just one season.

The Jets’ offense finished ranked 28th overall this season, and the offensive line struggled with consistency. Center Wesley Johnson, backup center Jonotthan Harrison and backup guard Dakota Dozier are scheduled to be free agents this offseason.

Marshall was hired in 2015 after serving as an assistant offensive line coach for Green Bay. He has also coached with Houston and Cleveland, along with stops at 12 schools during nearly 30 years at the college level.

