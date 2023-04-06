MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at three South Florida schools received much needed homework help, in the form of free laptops, thanks to a generous organization.

7News cameras on Thursday captured schoolchildren standing in line to receive their laptops at Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center in Miami Beach.

The 225 portable computers handed out at the school were donated by the International WeLoveU Foundation to make sure students have what they need to succeed.

“A new computer is good for me and my family,” said a student.

“I’m very glad that I have it, I’m very grateful,” said another student.

Burnie, the Miami Heat’s large and lovable mascot, helped hand out cpmputers the way only Burnie knows how.

It’s wasn’t just the WeLoveU Foundation that was showing some love. Former Los Angeles Lakers player and two-time NBA champion Josh Powell was on hand as well.

“Love brought us all here so that we could be here for you all. Love is going to help you all as you continue to move forward inyoiur journey,” said Powell. “If it wasn’t for people like your teachers, if it wasn’t for organizations that came to help out, I wouldn’t have gotten very far, so make sure that we show each other love, that we’re super appreciative.”

With funds that the WeLoveU Foundation raised, the nonprofit bridges the digital divide, and the divide is vast. One in 14 low-income households in the United States do not have a computer in their home.

“If you look at the digital divide all throughout the world, this is something that really needs help,” said Giovanni Estrada with the weLoveU Foundation, “and because we’ve stated that throughout Florida, and even nationwide, people were moved and were able to contribute.”

“It means that our kids will be able to have that all the way through middle school, moving on to high school and all the way to college, where we expect them all to go,” said Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center principal Maria Costa, “so we’re very excited today for them.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.