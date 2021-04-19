Inter Miami fans show support for team’s home opener game

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A passionate fan base came out to support the Inter Miami CF team on Sunday.

They call themselves “La Familia” and after last year’s first-ever home opener was canceled due to the pandemic, they came out in full force this year to support the team.

Inter Miami co-owner and team president David Beckham walked around the DRV PNK Stadium, waving and giving fans a thumbs up.

Thousands attended the game as Inter Miami CF played against the LA Galaxy.

“We’re the rowdiest bunch we have out here,” said fan Julio Enriquez. “The whole stadium is going to hear us.”

When Robbie Robinson scored his first career MLS goal, he could hear the excited fans.

“It’s amazing, you know?” said Robinson. “I’ve said so many times I think we have the best fans in the league. It’s a great support. It’s the twelfth man as they say.”

Even Tom Brady was in attendance to enjoy this type of fútbol.

“We’ve been waiting for this for almost a year and it got taken away from us but to be able to once again be here to show what we are, so, so special to us,” said fan Emmanuel Chang.

“We very much wanted a team here,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “Seeing the ethnicity and the diversity of our supporter section today, I think you’re going to see this, as this crowd continues to grow over the next year, people in Miami are going to be very proud of this team.”

The first three home games will have a limited amount of fans in the 18,000-seat stadium.

“We’re expecting our fourth game, May 29th, we’ll have 16,000 fans here so that’s what we’re targeting and hopefully we’ll expect to have a full house at the end of May,” said Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas.

La Familia fans said they will host watch parties at home when the team is at away games but will continue to fill the stands for home games.

LA Galaxy beat Inter Miami CF 3 – 2.

