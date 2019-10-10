In honor of late mother, DeAngelo Williams covers cost for 500 mammograms

(WSVN) - Former NFL football player DeAngelo Williams is giving back to the community in honor of his late mother.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation took to Facebook on Wednesday night to announce they have covered the cost of 500 mammograms.

Williams’ mother Sandra Hill died from breast cancer at the age of 53 in 2014 and four of his aunts also died from the disease before the age of 50.

This is dedicated to my mom, my aunts & women everywhere affected by Breast Cancer. I love you. #WeAreInThisTogetherhttps://t.co/bAwaanlfzV — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) October 11, 2015

“This is dedicated to my mom, my aunts & women everywhere affected by Breast Cancer. I love you. #WeAreInThisTogether,“ Williams wrote in the caption of a video he tweeted in 2015. The tweet is currently pinned to the top of his page.

“Pink is not a color, it’s a culture to me,” Williams said in the clip. “To all the survivors and the ones who’s going through it, we love you. You are not alone. We will continue this fight against breast cancer.“​

