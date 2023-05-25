BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Heat will be without starting point guard Gabe Vincent for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night because of a sprained ankle.

Vincent got hurt late in Miami’s Game 4 loss when he landed awkwardly while trying to save a loose ball near the Heat bench. He got re-taped and returned to that game, but the effects of the sprain led to the Heat downgrading Vincent to out for Game 5.

Miami enters Thursday with a 3-1 series lead.

The move could send Kyle Lowry into the starting lineup for Miami; he has been coming off the bench while Vincent starts.

Vincent started each of Miami’s first 15 playoff games. He’s averaged 13.1 points in the postseason, third-best on the Heat behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Miami has played most of the playoffs without two other guards — Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. Herro has been cleared to resume some basketball activities after recovering from a broken hand but is still at least several days away from playing. Oladipo will miss the rest of the season with a torn patellar tendon.

