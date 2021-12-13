DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NFL running back Frank Gore is set to compete in his first professional boxing match.

The future NFL Hall of Famer is about to enter a different ring of battle.

“Getting ready for a fight, it’s difficult,” Gore said. “It’s tough man. You have your ups and your down days but I feel like I got better. Even my teammates in the gym told me I got better. They kinda say, they tell me I’m a boxer now.”

On Dec. 18, the 38-year-old will go toe-to-toe with former three-time NBA all-star Deron Williams.

It will be a four-round bout in the heavyweight division.

“Combat sports have kind of been a part of my life,” Williams said. “I was a wrestler here in Texas, actually won state twice, as an eight-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Williams, 37, has the striking experience to hit an opponent because of his MMA training.

Gore has taken and delivered his own shots on the field.

“I played football since I was a kid, so I knew what to expect,” Gore said. “You know, I had my ups and downs in the gym but, you know, I’m learning still and it was tough, it was a tough training camp. I was in there with some real boxers. They didn’t take it easy on me, so that helped me get better.”

Gore has used boxing as part of his off-season training workouts since 2005.

Gore stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, while Williams stands 6 feet, 3 inches.

“When I watch his videos, he’s training very hard,” Gore said. “He do got the reach but I just gotta see how he move around and, you know, how he throw his punches and then me and my team will adjust from there.”

“Frank was a beast, you know, on the football field, so I know he’s gonna be tough and he’s gonna be in shape,” Williams said. “I know he’s always been regardless, a really hard worker.”

“People will probably think I’m crazy, but this is something I wanna do,” Gore said. “I’m very nervous, and you know, when you’re nervous, that’s a good thing because you care about what you’re doing.”

After this bout, Gore plans to stay active and get back to training. He wants his next fight to be against a boxer who has a professional record.

