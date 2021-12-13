DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NFL running back Frank Gore is set to compete in his first professional boxing match.

The future NFL Hall of Famer is about to enter a different ring of battle.

“Getting ready for a fight, it’s difficult,” Gore said. “It’s tough man. You have your ups and your down days but I feel like I got better. Even my teammates in the gym told me I got better. They kinda say, they tell me I’m a boxer now.”

On Dec. 18, the 38-year-old will go toe-to-toe with former three-time NBA all-star Deron Williams.

It will be a four-round bout in the heavyweight division.

“Combat sports have kind of been a part of my life,” Williams said. “I was a wrestler here in Texas, actually won state twice, as an eight-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Williams, 37, has the striking experience to hit an opponent because of his MMA training.

Gore has taken and delivered his own shots on the field.

“I played football since I was a kid, so I knew what to expect,” Gore said. “You know, I had my ups and downs in the gym but, you know, I’m learning still and it was tough, it was a tough training camp. I was in there with some real boxers. They didn’t take it easy on me, so that helped me get better.”

Gore has used boxing as part of his off-season training workouts since 2005.

Gore stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, while Williams stands 6 feet, 3 inches.

“When I watch his videos, he’s training very hard,” Gore said. “He do got the reach but I just gotta see how he move around and, you know, how he throw his punches and then me and my team will adjust from there.”

“Frank was a beast, you know, on the football field, so I know he’s gonna be tough and he’s gonna be in shape,” Williams said. “I know he’s always been regardless, a really hard worker.”

“People will probably think I’m crazy, but this is something I wanna do,” Gore said. “I’m very nervous, and you know, when you’re nervous, that’s a good thing because you care about what you’re doing.”

After this bout, Gore plans to stay active and get back to training. He wants his next fight to be against a boxer who has a professional record.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox