FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former NFL player made a plea in a Broward County court.

Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor on Thursday pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor case.

The 63-year-old was facing felony charges after failing to report an address change, a requirement due to his status as a registered sex offender.

Back in 2011, Taylor pleaded guilty in New York to misdemeanor criminal charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing an underage prostitute.

He was sentenced to six years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

