MIAMI (WSVN) - A former NBA star is facing some serious heat after he was arrested in his Brickell condominium.

Amar’e Stoudemire was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade early Sunday afternoon after he was charged with battery.

The former Miami Heat player was arrested for allegedly striking his teenage daughter in the face as a form of discipline.

City of Miami Police were called to the Stoudemire home along Brickell Key Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Stoudemire, 40, was a star player with the Miami Heat during his final season in the NBA back in 2016. He previously played for the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks.

