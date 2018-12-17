Former Dolphins star Vernon Carey takes 31 children on shopping spree

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Dolphins player is giving back to kids in a Plantation community.

Retired offensive lineman Vernon Carey and his foundation showed up at Westfield Broward Mall to provide dozens of children with a shopping spree, Monday.

“I can’t express my feelings,” said J Da Taber, a participant in the shopping spree. “I am so happy.”

“It’s great. I find it really cool how I get the opportunity to be able to go out and do something like this,” Kamiah Jackson said.

Carey provided 31 families with gift cards worth $340 as part of the foundation’s fifth year of giving back.

“I see these kids going around this mall and get gifts for their families, and these kids are amazing,” Carey said at the event. “I’ve seen kids come here and buy gifts for their whole family when it’s for them. We have some really special kids here.”

Also at the event were other retired Dolphins athletes and Miami Heat dancers.

“It’s pretty special, and I’m pretty sure the kids feel like it’s realistic because he’s built like Santa Claus,” former Dolphins offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie said.

After finding success in the giveaway, the foundation decided to up the ante this year.

“This year we’re giving out three $5,000 scholarships to one from Carol City, one from Central and one from Northwestern,” Carey said.

