MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida International University student accused of choking his girlfriend appeared in bond court.

Shawn-Darrius Phillips, a running back with the FIU Golden Panthers, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation.

Police said the athlete choked his girlfriend back in August.

Phillips was set to leave for the Bahamas for a bowl game with the team when officers picked him up on an outstanding warrant.

