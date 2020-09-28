Fans celebrate Heat win as Eastern Conference Championship gear gets made

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eastern Conference Championship gear for Miami Heat fans is hot off the press.

Atlas Embroidery and Screen Printing in Fort Lauderdale had an early start on Monday, making thousands of Heat T-shirts to celebrate the team’s big win.

“Thousands of pieces that’ll go out to all of our local retailers, as well as NBAshop.com,” said Adam Cohen with Atlas Embroidery and Screen Printing.

The shirts are expected to sell fast as dozens of fans hit the streets on Sunday night in true Miami fashion to celebrate the team’s big win over the Celtics.

“A lot of people doubted us this year but bro, we showed em up, man,” said one fan outside the AmericanAirlines Arena. “Lebron James, we coming for you, boy.”

Fans with their pots, pans and air horns also paraded in Hialeah and Little Havana with Heat memorabilia like shirts, flags and hats.

“I can’t wait to see us in the NBA finals!” said Heat fan Joseph Campo. “We need that championship again.”

“Super excited!” screamed another fan.

DJ Khaled also celebrated the team’s win Sunday night, posting several videos to Instagram of his reaction after the game.

If the Heat defeats the Lakers in the finals, Atlas Embroidery and Screen Printing will be ready to make more gear.

“If the Heat can take on Lebron in the finals and beat the Lakers, it’ll be exciting down here,” said Cohen. “It’ll be cranking merchandise out for a few days straight. It’ll start immediately following the finals win.”

Atlas Embroidery and Screen Printing’s Miami Heat merchandise is expected to be shipped out by Tuesday.

The Heat play against the Lakers on Wednesday night.

