D’Eriq King announces transfer to University of Miami’s football team

(WSVN) - The University of Miami football program has announced big news regarding their roster for the upcoming season.

Quarterback D’Eriq King from the University of Houston announced that he is transferring to the University of Miami, Monday.

King posted a picture to his social media of him in a Canes uniform with the caption, “Committed.”

In one season with the Cougars, King scored a combined 50 touchdowns.

Sunday night, sports agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Sports Xtra that King is a huge upgrade over Jarren Williams, who was the starting quarterback for the Hurricanes last season.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.