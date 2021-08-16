FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several years ago, 7Sports had Dennis Rodman as a guest for Sports Xtra. It was a night to remember and without question, he became one of the team’s all-time favorite guests.

The five-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer hasn’t changed a bit!

There is only one Dennis Rodman.

“I’m surprised I’m still here because a lot of people thought I would be dead at 40, 45, 50, 55 and I turned 60 and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m still here,'” he said. “I said, ‘Someone has a hand on my shoulder saying you have a lot left to fulfill something for people around the world.'”

Rodman lives in South Florida and at an event in Fort Lauderdale, he was like the pied piper as he promoted a testosterone product he endorses.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, this is actually pretty good,’ even though I’m doing my workouts and stuff right there I feel kind of energized,” said Rodman.

Aside from what Rodman is doing today, he talked about his NBA career, championships with the Bulls and his relationship with Michael Jordan.

“Michael is in Jupiter right now,” he said. “He’s got his own golf course, hella [explitive]. He got his own golf course, hasn’t invited me yet but I see Michael every once in a while. He’s still Michael.”

Rodman also talked about the battles he once had with the Heat’s Alonzo Mourning in the late 90s.

“He’s like the devil, ‘that’s me’!” joked Rodman. “He was so physically hyped and mentally-wise, probably one of the strongest guys I played against.”

Pat Riley once called Rodman the most ridiculous thing to ever come along in the game, a menace.

In 1999, he entertained the thought of possibly signing Rodman to the Heat.

“Pat Riley is too cool,” he said. “He is too cool for cool. You know, a lot of teams wanted me in 1999 because I still had some gas in the tank. Pat got too much pride. He has way too much pride. He said, ‘Oh Dennis is too much for us, we can’t handle him.’ If you can’t handle me, how did you handle other people that played for Miami? There were a lot more people that were way worse than me. I’m a winner, brother. I’ve been a winner for a long damn time. I earned that spot so I wish he would have pulled that trigger.”

Rodman will be featured in the December issue of GQ Magazine.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.