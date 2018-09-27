Busquets signs new contract with Barcelona through 2023

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Sergio Busquets has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Spanish champion through the 2022-23 season.

Barcelona adds his buyout clause has increased from 200 million euros ($234 million) to 500 million euros ($584 million).

The Spanish international’s previous deal was scheduled to finish in 2021.

The 30-year-old Busquets is in his 11th season with Barcelona after coming through its academy. He has scored 13 goals in 490 appearances as the club’s first-choice holding midfielder.

He has helped Barcelona win three Champions Leagues, seven Spanish leagues and six Copa del Rey crowns.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.