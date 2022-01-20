DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An NFL player has been released from jail a day after he was arrested following a bizarre encounter with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell walked out of the Broward County jail, Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old was arrested Monday, after he was spotted walking naked down a street in Deerfield Beach.

Moments later, investigators said, the professional athlete, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall, charged and then plowed into a deputy.

“You don’t see this every day,” said a man recording cellphone video of the confrontation.

Other members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office would eventually take McDowell into custody and wheel him away on a gurney.

The next day, he stood before a judge to face his charges.

“I do find probable cause after reading the probable cause affidavit,” said the judge.

He faces three charges: battery of an officer, resisting arrest and one for being naked.

Reggie Wynns, a family friend who has known McDowell since he was a child, said the person on video isn’t who he met all those years ago.

“Never was a troublemaker, never got in trouble in high school. He’s always been a great kid,” said Wynns.

Wynns said McDowell was involved in an ATV accident in 2017 and hasn’t been the same since.

Back in 2019, McDowell was arrested after a scuffle with a police officer at a gas station in Michigan.

“When he had the accident, it just changed him. He was a different kid,” said Wynns.

He said McDowell is in town to work out.

The former Cleveland Brown was seen hugging someone inside the gym just an hour or so before the incident.

McDowell’s attorney said his client may have been drugged.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Browns said they are aware of his arrest, and their thoughts are with all involved.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.