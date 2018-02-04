Beard’s 2 late 3s lift FIU, stun Louisiana Tech, 71-68

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Beard Jr. hit two 3-pointers in the final three seconds to give Florida International a come-from-behind 71-68 win over Louisiana Tech in a wild finish to a Conference USA battle on Saturday night.

Beard tied the game at 68-68 on a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left. Jy’lan Washington turned the ball over on ensuing in-bounds play, giving FIU the ball near mid-court. Beard caught the in-bounds mass near the jump circle, dribbled twice and launched a desperation shot that connected at the buzzer for the win.

Beard, who scored 23 points to spur the Panthers 76-70 win over Southern Miss Thursday, finished with 19 points and dished 10 assists. Eric Lockett scored 15 points and Trejon Jacob added another 12 for FIU (11-13, 5-6).

Amorie Archibald got the Bulldogs even with a free throw with 1:04 left and Washington and Oliver Powell each hit two from the line to put LaTech up, 68-65 with :10 left.

Jacobi Boykins had 13 points and Archibald added another 12 to lead Louisiana Tech (14-10, 5-6).

