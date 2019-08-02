Attorney for suspended lacrosse player files motion to allow him to play

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The attorney for a high-school lacrosse player that was suspended for rough hits during games has filed a motion to try and get him back onto the field.

Rawsi Williams, the attorney of Luther Johnson V, said on Friday that she is filing a request for a restraining order to keep the Florida High School Athletic Association from enforcing the suspension.

“If that order is granted, our motion is granted, that means he gets to go out there and play,” Williams said.

Johnson was suspended for unsportsmanlike conduct in the first game of lacrosse he played last season for Christopher Columbus High School.

In the second game, he was accused of targeting. After that, the FHSAA suspended him from sports for the entire year.

The ruling was challenged and later changed, which kept him from playing football his senior year and only allows him to play the second half of the lacrosse season for his senior year.

“That’s my future,” Johnson said. “My college future for playing sports, if I want to play sports. I don’t have to play sports, but that’s something that I love to do.”

Williams added she is also filing suit to try and get the suspension overturned altogether.

7News has reached out to the FHSAA for comment, but they have yet to respond.

