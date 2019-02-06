AP source: Anderson, Ellington in Suns-Heat deal

(AP) – A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Miami’s deal with Phoenix also includes Wayne Ellington and Ryan Anderson.

Ellington would be going to the Suns, and Anderson to the Heat. Tyler Johnson was previously known to be part of the Heat-Suns deal.

The move helps free up a roster logjam that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been dealing with. It also lowers Miami’s expected luxury tax bill considerably, though does not completely eliminate what the Heat may end up owing at season’s end.

