SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Fans from all over the country and world traveled to Utah to attend Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

For one fan in particular, being in Salt Lake City is a dream come true.

“I’m just starstruck, really,” said Aidan Cox.

Aidan is a high school sophomore from Hickory, North Carolina. He was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2021. When the organization Dream On 3 offered him a wish, it was to be in the Beehive State among some of the greatest names in basketball.

“I’ve always wanted to see these guys play and now they’re all playing, all the guys I’ve ever wanted to see,” he said.

“We love basketball and Aidan loves to play basketball, so that makes it even better for all of us,” said Somer Sparks, Aidan’s mom.

The family went to the Rising Stars game, the three-point and dunk contest, and of course, the main event Sunday. They also went snow tubing and stopped by Top Golf.

“It’s just been really nice to see a smile on his face,” said Sparks.

Aidan is now cancer-free. He’s headed home with unforgettable memories.

“It’s going to be a lot different. Going from here to there, doing all this stuff, and then going back and going back home,” he said.

